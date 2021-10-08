Citigroup Inc. Buys 144,758 Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 59,817.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,758 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of Grupo Financiero Galicia worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,656,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,824,000 after acquiring an additional 578,593 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,783,000 after acquiring an additional 63,062 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 285,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 53,030 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 134,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 49,065 shares during the last quarter. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ GGAL opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.78. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.78.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

