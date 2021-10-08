Citigroup Inc. Buys 37,407 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 261.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,407 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of NMI worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NMI by 1,657.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NMI by 15.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in NMI during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in NMI by 53.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in NMI during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NMIH. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.69.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $26.82. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.93.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. NMI had a net margin of 43.40% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

