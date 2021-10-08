Citigroup Inc. Buys 6,158 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 389.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Lindsay worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 97.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 7.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 533,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,217,000 after acquiring an additional 37,761 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 10.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

LNN opened at $159.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.32. Lindsay Co. has a 12-month low of $102.18 and a 12-month high of $179.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

