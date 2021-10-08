Citigroup Inc. Cuts Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in WNS were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in WNS by 288.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in WNS by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in WNS by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in WNS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in WNS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WNS opened at $82.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.89. WNS has a 52 week low of $57.06 and a 52 week high of $84.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. WNS had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $236.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that WNS will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WNS shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

