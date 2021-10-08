Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,129 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Nikola were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 1.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 786.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 14.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 5.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 2,397,671 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $24,096,593.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 2,033,617 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $21,434,323.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,190,728 shares of company stock worth $63,440,033. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of NKLA stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.81. Nikola Co. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $37.95. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.66.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nikola

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

