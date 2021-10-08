Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 75.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 962,279 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the second quarter worth $42,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the second quarter worth $162,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in B2Gold by 33.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,233,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 562,883 shares during the period. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its stake in B2Gold by 6.6% in the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 2,359,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 145,828 shares during the period. 53.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.73. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $7.14.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $362.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.93 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 17.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BTG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 target price on B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.15.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

