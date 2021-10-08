Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 415.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vicor were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Vicor by 619.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Vicor during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Vicor during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. 38.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VICR opened at $142.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.94 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $73.71 and a 1-year high of $146.65.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 million. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Vicor news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,818,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,181,729. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 9,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $1,029,138.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,881 shares of company stock worth $23,656,788 over the last ninety days. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VICR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vicor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.20.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

