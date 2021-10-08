Citigroup Inc. Grows Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Axcelis Technologies worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DCM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 28,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 57.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 164,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACLS shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $47.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.44. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $52.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $147.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $150,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell Low sold 3,305 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $167,332.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,596 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,515. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

