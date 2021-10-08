Citigroup Inc. Grows Stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 391.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,409 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,040 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of WSFS Financial worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the second quarter valued at about $680,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the second quarter valued at about $381,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 51.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 17.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $54.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.23. WSFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $55.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.34.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 39.87%. The company had revenue of $106.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. WSFS Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WSFS shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens lowered their target price on WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

