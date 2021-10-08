Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,121 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Horace Mann Educators worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HMN. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 900.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HMN opened at $41.10 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12-month low of $33.64 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.63.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.10 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.47%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, Director Robert Stricker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $40,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 9,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,665 shares of company stock valued at $708,270 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

