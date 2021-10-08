Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) by 155.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,926 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.38% of ProShares Short Russell2000 worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the first quarter valued at about $803,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the first quarter valued at about $765,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 200.0% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the first quarter valued at about $497,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWM opened at $21.16 on Friday. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $33.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.57.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

