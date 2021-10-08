Citigroup Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 107.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,950 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $40.51 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.49, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.14.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $377.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 642.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.09.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

