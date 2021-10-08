Citigroup Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,798 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of City worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in City in the second quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in City by 36.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in City by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in City in the first quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in City in the first quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $86,049.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHCO stock opened at $79.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.93 and a 200-day moving average of $77.80. City Holding has a 12-month low of $55.34 and a 12-month high of $88.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.65.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.25. City had a net margin of 35.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $55.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that City Holding will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

City Company Profile

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

