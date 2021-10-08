Citigroup Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,891 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLNT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,240,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,221,000 after buying an additional 1,332,999 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,289,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 154.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 812,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,837,000 after purchasing an additional 492,990 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 268.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 563,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,531,000 after purchasing an additional 410,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,836,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,294,000 after purchasing an additional 352,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $79.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.25. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.90 and a 52-week high of $90.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.78.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.56 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $69,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,762.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $3,867,181.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.57.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

