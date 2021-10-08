Citigroup Inc. Has $1.26 Million Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,162 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHPT. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth $3,207,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth $7,133,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHPT opened at $18.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.86. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $56.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($6.97) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChargePoint news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $219,655.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 6,831,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $160,544,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,366,151 shares of company stock valued at $266,472,655 in the last three months. 39.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

