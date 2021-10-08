Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 119.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,245 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Tennant worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TNC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tennant in the first quarter worth about $417,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tennant in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,887,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,712,000 after buying an additional 70,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,541,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tennant news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total transaction of $116,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,418 shares in the company, valued at $978,708.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNC opened at $78.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Tennant has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $87.40.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.35 million. Tennant had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.99%. Tennant’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

