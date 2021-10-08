Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 116.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,087 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of The Greenbrier Companies worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Command Bank grew its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 111.6% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 5,667.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GBX opened at $44.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,472.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.69. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $450.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.44 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

In other news, CEO William A. Furman acquired 69,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.05 per share, with a total value of $3,004,158.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $84,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,783.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

