Citigroup Inc. Invests $1.16 Million in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLO. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,205,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,672,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,300,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DLO shares. Bank of America started coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. began coverage on DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on DLocal from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLO opened at $57.48 on Friday. DLocal Limited has a 52-week low of $29.57 and a 52-week high of $73.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.61.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 186.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DLocal Limited will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

