Citigroup Inc. Invests $1.22 Million in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 375,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Banco BBVA Argentina as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 1,569.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 24,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Banco BBVA Argentina from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

BBAR opened at $3.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $776.10 million, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.36. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $4.98.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $316.50 million during the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 9.70%.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

