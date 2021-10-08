Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) is Overbrook Management Corp’s 5th Largest Position

Overbrook Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 318,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for 4.7% of Overbrook Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $22,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Citigroup by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,757,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,024,000 after buying an additional 145,339 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 3,283.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 32,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 708,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 134,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

Shares of C traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.17. The company had a trading volume of 463,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,652,670. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $146.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.