Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,757,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,339 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.09% of Citigroup worth $105,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3,877.8% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 27.6% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

C stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.98. The company had a trading volume of 170,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,652,670. The firm has a market cap of $145.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

