Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,817,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,174,119 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.88% of Citigroup worth $1,260,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3,877.8% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.86.

C stock opened at $72.19 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $146.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

