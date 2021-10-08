Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,345,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,149 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.17% of Citigroup worth $236,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,414,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,421,000 after acquiring an additional 735,828 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,277 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,103,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,788,000 after acquiring an additional 689,465 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,035,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,349,000 after acquiring an additional 468,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,847,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,651 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.86.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.54. 291,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,652,670. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

