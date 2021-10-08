Citigroup Inc. Purchases 3,356 Shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.16% of National Presto Industries worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NPK. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $91,446,000 after acquiring an additional 49,374 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. 57.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NPK opened at $82.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.60 and a 200-day moving average of $96.10. The stock has a market cap of $581.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.66. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.78 and a 52-week high of $117.87.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $87.12 million during the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 12.46%.

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.

