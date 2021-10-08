Citigroup Inc. Purchases 8,282 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 120.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of B. Riley Financial worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 154,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,639,000 after purchasing an additional 90,758 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

In other B. Riley Financial news, Director Randall E. Paulson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.82 per share, for a total transaction of $608,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.22 per share, with a total value of $1,023,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 204,808 shares of company stock valued at $12,609,671. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RILY opened at $60.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.10 and a 200 day moving average of $66.77. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $78.95.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $336.77 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 90.93% and a net margin of 34.98%.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

B. Riley Financial Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

