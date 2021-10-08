Citigroup Inc. Purchases New Stake in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 81,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.13% of Banco Macro as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd grew its position in Banco Macro by 13.2% during the first quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 1,616,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after buying an additional 187,999 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new position in Banco Macro during the first quarter valued at about $2,003,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Banco Macro by 16.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 115,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 16,588 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Banco Macro by 49.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 83,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 27,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Banco Macro by 3.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

NYSE BMA opened at $16.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.36. Banco Macro S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.34.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). Banco Macro had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $334.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Macro S.A. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Banco Macro Profile

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

