Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 1,461.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,908 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KREF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 139,220 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 84.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,467,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,553,000 after purchasing an additional 382,002 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on KREF shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.91 price objective (down from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.68.

In related news, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,387 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $224,878.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,324 shares in the company, valued at $5,679,314.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $21.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 619.94 and a quick ratio of 619.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.70. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $23.42.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 51.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.21%.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.