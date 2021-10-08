Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of -0.22. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $775.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.31 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. MKM Partners cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $896,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $69,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at $517,035.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,068,870. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

