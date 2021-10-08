Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 85.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,182 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Southside Bancshares worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 112.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.82 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $39.10 on Friday. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $43.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.79.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 42.23%. The firm had revenue of $59.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 53.01%.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.