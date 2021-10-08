Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of WesBanco worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,459,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,855,000 after purchasing an additional 296,406 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 38.6% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,650,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,445,000 after purchasing an additional 738,385 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,091,000 after purchasing an additional 103,047 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 13.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,079,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,451,000 after purchasing an additional 128,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 0.3% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 654,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. 62.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $36.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.09.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $151.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.17 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 36.64%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.21%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WSBC. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

