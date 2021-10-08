Citigroup Inc. Sells 11,212 Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,212 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of EVO Payments worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in EVO Payments by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 8,552 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in EVO Payments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 10.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 11.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,582,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,577,000 after buying an additional 380,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 74.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 327,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,016,000 after buying an additional 140,041 shares during the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EVO Payments news, CEO James G. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $264,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of EVOP stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,154.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.40. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $31.99.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.47 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 2.00%. EVO Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

