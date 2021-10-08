Citigroup Inc. Sells 29,224 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 57.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,224 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 20.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 53.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,991,000 after buying an additional 78,612 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 84.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after buying an additional 46,625 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 19,862.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 21.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NUS stock opened at $40.78 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.47 and a 1 year high of $63.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.01 and its 200-day moving average is $53.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $704.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

NUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

In related news, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $758,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,190.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $66,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

