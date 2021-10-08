Citigroup Inc. Sells 3,143 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Mercury General by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mercury General by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Mercury General by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 47,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mercury General by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercury General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mercury General stock opened at $56.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.38. Mercury General Co. has a one year low of $39.48 and a one year high of $67.88.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $959.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.52 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.67%.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

