Citigroup Inc. Sells 3,415 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cannae were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cannae during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Cannae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cannae alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

CNNE opened at $31.35 on Friday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.89.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.40 million. Cannae had a net margin of 88.62% and a return on equity of 1.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Cannae Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.