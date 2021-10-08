Citigroup Inc. Sells 5,423 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,423 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,330,000. Finally, Coann Capital LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,654,000. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

SWX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

Shares of SWX opened at $66.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.17. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $75.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $821.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.39 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 7.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

