Citigroup Inc. Sells 56,667 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 57.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,667 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,252,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,462,000 after acquiring an additional 136,333 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,119,000 after acquiring an additional 154,356 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,855,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,215,000 after acquiring an additional 61,062 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 7.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,075,000 after buying an additional 96,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,196,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,915,000 after buying an additional 31,634 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $32.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.30. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $36.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.19 and a 200-day moving average of $31.31.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

