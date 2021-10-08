Citigroup Inc. Sells 6,961 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,961 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,245 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,234,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,809,000 after purchasing an additional 194,629 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 2,955.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 892,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,242,000 after purchasing an additional 863,176 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,257,000 after purchasing an additional 36,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 356,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWAV. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America cut ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.57.

Shares of SWAV opened at $207.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.27. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.09 and a 1 year high of $237.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 5.65.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. The company had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. ShockWave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 442.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.49, for a total transaction of $661,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,495,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $8,463,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,203,476.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,508 shares of company stock worth $13,375,159 in the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

