Citigroup Inc. Trims Stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ICUI. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ICU Medical by 16.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,841 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in ICU Medical by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in ICU Medical by 91.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 10.5% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 33.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total transaction of $587,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total value of $201,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

ICUI opened at $232.07 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.18 and a 12 month high of $282.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.59.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ICUI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ICU Medical from $225.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

