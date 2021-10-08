Citigroup Lowers ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Price Target to $22.00

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 79.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.18. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $40.81. The company has a market capitalization of $482.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.91.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,086 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $27,269.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $313,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 3,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $93,624.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,083.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,252 shares of company stock worth $432,628 in the last ninety days. 24.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,270,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,162,000 after purchasing an additional 359,957 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,074,000 after buying an additional 198,986 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $31,498,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,241,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,958,000 after acquiring an additional 37,540 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 407,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 71,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

