Citigroup Trims Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Target Price to $14.00

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $24.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.04% from the stock’s current price.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. New Street Research cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.93.

Shares of VIPS opened at $11.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.90. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.56.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $1.80. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter valued at $4,889,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,491,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 34,589 shares during the period. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vipshop

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

