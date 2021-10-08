City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) Insider Barry M. Olliff Sells 22,670 Shares

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) insider Barry M. Olliff sold 22,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 550 ($7.19), for a total value of £124,685 ($162,901.75).

Shares of LON:CLIG opened at GBX 540 ($7.06) on Friday. City of London Investment Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 381 ($4.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 579.91 ($7.58). The company has a market cap of £273.67 million and a PE ratio of 13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 524.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 531.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share. This represents a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from City of London Investment Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. City of London Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.80%.

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

