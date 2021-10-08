Civic (CVC) Price Hits $0.56 on Exchanges

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Civic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001043 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Civic has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. Civic has a total market capitalization of $377.78 million and approximately $127.96 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00048798 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.23 or 0.00231672 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00102048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Civic Coin Profile

Civic (CVC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Civic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

