Civitas Reaches Market Capitalization of $93,486.67 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Civitas coin can now be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Civitas has a market cap of $93,486.67 and approximately $53.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Civitas has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 69.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00039427 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001208 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000105 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000023 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,284,609 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

