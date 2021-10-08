Claritas Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:KALTF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.48

Shares of Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.48 and traded as low as $0.19. Claritas Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 8,530 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48.

About Claritas Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:KALTF)

Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of next generation cannabinoid therapeutics. It also offers development programs for bon fracture healing; osteogenesis imperfecta; osteoporosis; and osteoporosis in Prader-Willi syndrome. The company was founded by Seth Yakatan on October 15, 2004 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.

