CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) rose 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.55 and last traded at $14.55. Approximately 33,730 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,377,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

CLSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CleanSpark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The company has a market cap of $511.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 5.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.16.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $11.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.21 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 96.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of CleanSpark by 81.5% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 101,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 45,587 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,000,000. 28.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services.

