Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.07 and the highest is $2.33. Cleveland-Cliffs reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5,425%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full-year earnings of $6.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $6.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $4.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

CLF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.77. The stock had a trading volume of 370,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,759,645. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.95. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $26.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 90.8% in the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 6,679,094 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $144,001,000 after buying an additional 3,179,094 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,507,588 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $118,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,698 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,241,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $145,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,493 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,657,962 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $154,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,232 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,464 shares during the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

