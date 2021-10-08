Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

CLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 90.8% in the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 6,679,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $144,001,000 after buying an additional 3,179,094 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 114.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,507,588 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $118,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,698 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 52.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,241,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $145,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,493 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,657,962 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $154,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

CLF opened at $20.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.95. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

