CloakCoin Trading 40.9% Higher Over Last Week (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 8th. CloakCoin has a market cap of $5.04 million and approximately $5,154.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00001637 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 40.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000820 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00026650 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00019454 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,706,675 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars.

