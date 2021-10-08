Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Reaches New 1-Year High at $137.41

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $137.41 and last traded at $136.80, with a volume of 18457 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $136.92.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $111.97 to $105.52 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.87.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of -304.26 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.18.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.32, for a total transaction of $5,412,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 36,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.98, for a total transaction of $4,247,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 713,130 shares of company stock worth $84,736,624 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Cloudflare by 434.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 94.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile (NYSE:NET)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

