Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Trading Up 4.7%

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)’s share price was up 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.87 and last traded at $7.75. Approximately 547,454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 19,014,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLOV shares. Cowen started coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average of $9.03.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $412.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOV. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth $728,265,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth $37,800,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth $15,717,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth $10,322,000. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth $8,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

